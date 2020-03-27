A group of military personnel who have flown in to Guam recently are under quarantine at Guam Reef Hotel, said Mary Rhodes, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association president.

Rhodes said the group is a part of the regular rotation of about 150 airmen who are deployed to Guam.

“We have military personnel staying at different hotels – 13 hotels on Guam are contracted with the military… Specifically to the Guam Reef we have 150,” she said.

“There’s a small percentage who came in on Wednesday night and they’ve been issued a quarantine letter … this is no different than anyone who traveled into Guam. They are subject to the mandatory quarantine just like any resident would at a house or a type of lodging facility if they can’t go home.”

She said the military has issued a quarantine letter with instructions for the duration of the quarantine, which is 14 days.

Rhodes also noted that the Reef Hotel management has separated the group from others per their pandemic plan.

“Those under quarantine are in a separate tower than the others … and they have restricted access and mobility,” she said.

The hotel employees themselves also are required to follow a protocol.

“The pandemic plan is grab and go for linens and food services,” she said. “They’re not accessing rooms until the individual clears.”