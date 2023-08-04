Airport: $762M to follow master plan

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority will have to pay $762 million over 20 years to stay in line with a master plan to upgrade the airport.

On July 28, the airport's board of directors heard updates on the 2023 Airport Master Plan from Elliott Lindgren, vice president of contractor AECOM. Lindgren's presentation came after a series of workshops with stakeholders. It included a map of changes expected to be made to stay in line with the master plan.

Airport spokesperson Rolenda Faasuamalie gave The Guam Daily Post an overview of the presentation, which detailed changes to the facilities.

"Key components include renovations to optimize rooms, an expanded queuing area, upgrades to gates and hold rooms and enhanced airport concessions," the contractor stated in the master plan's overview. Lindgren also mentioned how the plan will consider environmental and sustainability factors.

Lindgren also explained how the expected cost to implement the plan will be $762 million. Faasuamalie said the cost will depend on the funding the airport receives.

After the presentation, Brian Bamba, the chair of the board of directors, asked Lindgren if Typhoon Mawar had affected the plan at all.

Lindgren responded that alternative energy sources are being looked at since the storm, but it "doesn't necessarily change the plan," though it may affect the implementation of the plan.

Other business discussed at the board meeting included extending concession agreements for car rentals, public parking and food and beverage vendors.