Airport: Bad weather slowed fuel delivery which delayed flights

It's unclear how long it will take for the fuel shortage at the airport to be addressed, but officials said they’re working with their partners to “uphold operational continuity.”

As of Tuesday, flights out of the A.B. Won Pat International Airport were still experiencing delays caused by the lack of fuel. This is the second day of reported delays.

A United Airlines flight to Honolulu on Tuesday was showing a four-hour delay. It was scheduled, according to a public flight tracker, for a departure at 9 a.m. Its actual departure was at 1:44 p.m.

Information from the airline noted: “Your flight departed late because it took longer than expected to fuel your plane. We value your time and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. Estimated to arrive 4 hours, 39 minutes late.”

John Quinata, the airport's executive manager, explained the delay is due to the weather.

“The Guam International Airport Authority is currently working with airlines and their fuel suppliers,” Quinata stated, in part.

“Given the delay in fuel shipment due to weather-related events in the region, all stakeholders are working to fill the fuel demand related to passenger and increased cargo flights.”

Quinata noted that GIAA — through its contractors — operates the tank farm and fuel lines.

Additionally, airlines, which work with their fuel suppliers, determine their fuel supply needs based on demand.

“The GIAA continues to accept fuel deliveries at its tank farm and provide the supplied fuel to aircraft 24/7 and will continue to work with all stakeholders to meet such demand,” Quinata stated.