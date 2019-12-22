Airport concession dispute back in court

Attorneys for DFS Guam and Lotte Duty Free Guam were back in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday to find out how the case in connection with the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's concession contract will move forward.

Lotte had asked the court to reconsider its decision to stay the entire proceedings.

"This is a case involving two large, sophisticated corporations with tremendous resources," said Steve Madison, legal counsel for Lotte. "We respectfully ask the court to reconsider the lawsuit proceedings."

But DFS legal counsel Daniel Weiss asked the court to reject Lotte's request, calling it "flawed."

The hearing follows DFS' recent filing of a consolidated amended complaint demanding for a jury trial in the case.

According to the complaint, DFS seeks relief from the misconduct of Lotte in connection with the request for proposal that resulted in an illegal contract with the airport. DFS contends Lotte did not compete fairly for the award of the airport concession.

DFS asked the court to grant a permanent injunction prohibiting Lotte from taking any steps in the agreement, as well as prohibit Lotte from responding to any new RFP issued by the airport.

Following Friday's hearing, Judge Arthur Barcinas took Lotte's motion for reconsideration under advisement and is expected to issue a decision at a later date.