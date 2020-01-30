A police officer at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport denies that he inappropriately touched a woman he helped with a criminal complaint.

Pan Sa Kim, aka Mike Kim, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct, both misdemeanors, during his arraignment in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

He waived his rights to a speedy trial and will be back in court on Feb. 25.

According to court documents, the victim claimed Kim had helped her with criminal complaint in the early morning of Jan. 6.

Kim let the woman borrow a phone charger and met up with her while off-duty to pick up the charger. When she walked into the bedroom to retrieve the charger Kim followed her, documents state. The defendant then allegedly stroked the woman’s hair and touched her breast. She told authorities the suspect said he wished they had met under “better circumstances” and wanted to make sure she was “okay.” The victim asked him to leave.

Kim denied touching her breast and told police, "he didn't intend to make her feel uncomfortable," documents state.

The airport has opened an internal investigation based on the latest case against Kim, according to program coordinator Elfrieda Koshiba.

Previous sex assault case

Kim was also arrested in September 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman known to him earlier that month.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The woman said Kim digitally penetrated her vagina, causing her pain, according to court documents. Airport management at the time said it would conduct an internal review.

However, the case was dismissed without prejudice in October 2019. According to a motion from the Office of the Attorney General, the grand jury did not indict Kim.