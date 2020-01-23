An A.B. Won Pat International Airport police officer, who was arrested in September 2019 on a sexual assault complaint, was arrested again in connection to another case of alleged sexual assault recently.

Airport Police Officer Pan Sa Kim was arrested and charged with home invasion, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman.

A media release from the Guam Police Department stated the victim filed a family violence complaint with the Airport Police.

GPD received a sexual assault complaint on Jan. 14 and forwarded the case to the department’s Domestic Assault Response Team. The team’s detectives met with Kim on Jan. 21 and he was later arrested.

In the more recent complaint, the victim was home when Kim had arrived in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer. Officer Kim had knocked on the front door and was informed by the victim to hold on. Unbeknownst to the victim, Kim allegedly entered the home and met with the victim by the bedroom door, which startled the victim, the GPD release stated.

The woman was carrying her 2-year-old child. Kim allegedly inappropriately touched the woman, causing her to feel uncomfortable. She told Kim to leave, according to the release.

Previous sex assault case

Kim was also arrested in September 2019 on charges of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman known to him earlier that month.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The woman said Kim digitally penetrated her sexually, causing her pain, according to court documents. Airport management at the time said it would conduct an internal review.

However, the case was dismissed without prejudice in October 2019. According to a motion from the Office of the Attorney General, the grand jury did not indict Kim.

The airport has opened an internal investigation based on the latest case against Kim, according to its Program Coordinator Elfrieda Koshiba.

Kim was on his regularly scheduled day off Wednesday. After Wednesday, his leave status will be determined based on the outcome of his court hearings, Koshiba said.

The airport takes this matter very seriously, Koshiba added.

“All law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, as they are the frontline of ensuring that laws of our community are upheld and enforced,” she said. “That said, this is also a personnel matter and we all know that there are very specific rules that govern personnel issues. Violating those rules can jeopardize due process for appropriate action, disciplinary or otherwise.”