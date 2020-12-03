Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19

An airport employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The public, stakeholders and the traveling community can be assured that airport operations remain unaffected, according to A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority officials.

“We have been informed of another team member who has contracted the virus and have undertaken the necessary sanitization and disinfection efforts in work and public areas for everyone’s safety. It has been determined, that this case, as the previous employee cases, was acquired through community … spread and not at the airport,” GIAA Executive Manager John “JQ” Quinata stated.

“GIAA employees, along with all our airport community, are committed to safe and efficient travel. From curb to cabin, we have implemented protective measures to safeguard all who work and travel through the Guam Airport.”