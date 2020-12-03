Airport: Face masks, paper towels caused restroom backup

Discarded face masks and paper towels shouldn't be flushed down the drain. One would think most people know to follow this common-sense rule, but as an incident at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport has shown, that's not necessarily the case.

The airport terminal's basement restroom had a wastewater backup, the airport agency confirmed Wednesday.

"Airport personnel responded to reports of an overflow in the basement restroom. While addressing the issue, an inordinate amount of paper towels and face masks were discovered to have caused the problem," the airport stated.

"The situation has since been resolved."