Airport fire chief on leave pending probe

Raymond Mantanona, the fire chief for the Guam International Airport Authority, is on leave and under investigation, airport officials confirmed.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the agency after receiving a news tip Airport Police were involved in a complaint involving Mantanona.

According to a GIAA employee, who asked to remain anonymous because the employee is not authorized to speak to the media, a complaint was made Monday that the fire chief had physically assaulted a subordinate. That was followed by Mantanona’s arrest Tuesday. The fire chief was booked and released, according to the employee.

The Guam Police Department had no records of his arrest and referred further inquiries to the airport. The Department of Corrections had no records of confinement this week for Mantanona.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan on Friday told the Post his office had yet to receive a police report on the matter.

Rolenda Faasuamalie, GIAA spokesperson, declined to confirm Mantanona had been arrested. She did, however, clarify he was on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

“As is usual in cases under investigation, parties are placed on administrative leave. We are unable to further comment as investigation proceeds,” she told the Post.

Faasuamalie didn't specify whether the investigation was criminal or administrative in nature.