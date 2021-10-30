While COVID-19 may have stemmed some of the rituals that occur on Halloween night, several businesses and organizations stepped up to the plate, offering alternatives.

Dozens of young trick-or-treaters donned their Halloween best to enjoy drive-thru events at the Guam International Airport Terminal and the Army Readiness Center in Barrigada on Friday.

All tricked out in Halloween gear, staff with the Guam International Airport Authority and Guardsmen with the Guam Army National Guard passed out more than hundreds of goody bags during the Trunk-or-Treat style events.