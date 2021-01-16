Airport marks 45th anniversary, top-off of $137M project

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio kicked off the 45th anniversary of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority as an autonomous government of Guam agency with a virtual signing ceremony proclaiming the month of January 2021 as Airport Month.

“As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we think of the terminals before and of travels past, before the global pandemic. We think of the robust traffic of 1.8 million annually in arrivals pre-COVID-19. While essential flights operate and leisure flights are suspended, the Guam International Airport and its airlines, tenants and partners have used this period to assess and implement facility enhancements and services to operate safely and effectively in the new travel environment. The Guam International Airport, as a whole, stands ready to service our markets when they return,” stated John “J.Q.” M. Quinata, the airport's executive manager.

“During our 45th anniversary and Airport Month, we also recognize the immense contributions of our partner airlines, support services, tenants, and employees who have been a part of the Guam airport’s 45-year development from a small, one-gate, open-air terminal that serviced 12,000 passengers annually, to an international, world-class airport that processed over 3.7 million arriving, transiting and departing passengers before the global pandemic,” Quinata continued.

Guam Visitors Bureau recently revised its estimate of the number of tourist arrivals for fiscal 2021. The arrivals will be just above 82,000 this entire fiscal year, much lower than the previous estimate of 200,000 to 400,000 tourists. Guam used to see more than 1.5 million tourists a year, with the 2019 arrivals totaling more than 1.6 million tourists.

The airport also noted it has achieved a milestone in the construction of the $137 million international arrivals corridor project with the placement of the final steel beam installed in a “top-off” event on the third-largest capital improvement project at the airport.

A “top-off” ceremony is a builders’ rite traditionally held when the last steel beam is placed atop a structure during its construction, the agency stated.

Participating in the event were the governor, lieutenant governor, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and transportation oversight Chair Sen. Amanda Shelton, GIAA directors and management, representatives of airlines and the entire crew of contractor Black Construction. Black won the contract to build the international arrivals corridor.