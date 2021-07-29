The A.B. Won Pat International Authority is opening an airport cellphone lot for the use of family, friends, visitors or others arriving on a flight and who are in cellphone contact with one another.

The lot will be open today, and is part of the airport's solution to easing congestion at the terminal arrivals level.

"The lot is comprised of 25 parking stalls adjacent to the Light Aircraft Commuter Facility, for patrons in vehicles waiting to pick up family, friends, visitors, etc. arriving on a flight and in contact with one another via cellphone communications," the airport stated.

Patrons can park for a maximum wait time of one hour. Vehicles cannot be left unattended or they will be ticketed and towed. Use of alcohol and/or drugs is prohibited in the area.

"We, here at the airport are happy to provide a space for the public to await arriving passengers. This new lot will definitely clear up the congestion on the lower arrivals level especially during busy flight arrival banks," Airport Executive Manager John Quinata stated in a release.