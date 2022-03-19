Airport operating revenues plummet, but federal funds prop up its finances

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's operating revenues, primarily from airlines and its duty-free concessionaire, plummeted by $20 million in fiscal 2021, almost half of the $43 million of the prior budget year.

The global tourism slump resulted in the airport seeing a $12.2 million decrease in fees from airlines. The airport's revenue from concession fees took an $8 million slide.

Overall, approximately 27% of the airport’s total operating revenues, including passenger facility charge income, were derived from one airline customer in fiscal 2021. A primary concessionaire also accounted for 21% of the total operating revenue in the same budget year.

"This was the first time within the past 10 years that operating revenues were not enough to cover operating expenses," the Guam Office of Public Accountability stated in an audit report released Thursday. The airport contained costs, reducing its total operating expenses to $34.5 million, which is a $6.9 million decrease from $41.4 million in the prior budget year, OPA stated in the audit report.

What kept the airport afloat was the increase in financial aid, primarily from the federal government.

The agency received $22.2 million in government assistance in fiscal 2021.

"Much of this funding is attributable to the COVID-19 Relief Act that was passed by Congress, which helped to alleviate the economic strain placed upon the airport and its business stakeholders," OPA stated in the audit report.