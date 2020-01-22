An A.B. Won Pat International Airport police officer, who was arrested in September 2019 and charged with sexual assault, was arrested again in connection to another case of alleged sexual assault.

Airport Police Officer Pan Sa Kim was arrested and charged with home invasion, 4th degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman.

A media release from the Guam Police Department stated that preliminary reports suggested the victim filed a family violence complaint with the Airport police and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

However, later that day, the victim received a text message from Kim to bring a phone charger to her.

"While home, the victim noted Officer Kim had arrived in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer. Officer Kim had knocked on the front door and was informed by the victim to hold on. Unbeknownst to the victim, officer Kim had entered the home and met with the victim by the bedroom door, which startled the victim," the GPD release stated.

The victim was carrying her 2-year-old child and seated on a chair. Kim allegedly inappropriately touched the victim, causing her to feel uncomfortable and instructed Kim to leave, according to the release.

GPD received a sexual assault complaint on Jan. 14 and forwarded the case to the department's Domestic Assault Response team. DART detectives met with Kim on Jan. 21 and he was later arrested.

Kim was also arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman known to him in September 2019.

He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Police said the woman told Kim multiple times to stop assaulting her.

The suspect digitally penetrated her genital area, causing her pain, according to court documents. Airport management stated at the time that it would conduct an internal review.

However, the case was dismissed.