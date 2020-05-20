Construction of the airport's third-floor corridor for arriving international passengers has nearly doubled in cost, from the original estimate of $70 million to now $137 million, and is facing another set of delays.

It will not be done by the revised July 2020 completion date "for reasons other than the pandemic," according to Tom Ada, executive manager of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

The revised July 2020 completion date is already 10 months behind the original target of September 2019.

Ada said a formal report on the new completion date will be presented at the May 28 GIAA board meeting. Black Construction, the project contractor, did not return calls for comment.

The project's original total cost was about $70 million. But when the 2016 bids came in, the lowest was $97 million.

Costs for the design and construction management agreement also had to be added, at $13 million.

Today, the construction cost is at $113 million, while engineering and construction management is now at $24 million, or a total of $137 million, Ada said.

The "primary factor for increases in project costs is attributable to variances between engineering design and actual site conditions," he said.

A major part of the problem with the project, according to airport management, is that the original architectural drawings for the building don't match what's actually built. In addition, the original $70 million estimate for the project may have been "underestimated," the airport management had said.

The federal mandated project provides for a more secure separation of arriving and departing passengers at the international airport.

The airport has, for several years, had to take alternate measures to separate inbound and outbound passengers, such as using temporary partitions with Airport Police Division officers guarding them to make sure passengers don't get mixed.

The project is funded by a 2013 debt through the bond market and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

The bond funds were supposed to cover not only the corridor project but also to pay the cost of a parking garage and commuter terminal. The last two projects had to be scrapped because of the third-floor project's cost overruns.

Budgetary challenges

The construction for a new international corridor at the airport has also prompted a need for more security lanes for the Transportation Security Administration.

According to Ada, the new screening lanes have been completed and are just awaiting the installation of TSA screening equipment.

"Construction of the two new screening lanes was completed as scheduled. Installation of equipment has been delayed due to TSA budgetary challenges" Ada said.

$20M in COVID-19 funding

GIAA recently received $20.7 million in federal grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Ada said GIAA will use the funds for debt service payments, and for operation and maintenance expenses to include, but not limited to, "COVID-19 response improvements, materials and supplies, utilities, telecommunications and transportation, and facility service contracts."

The first drawdown of $5 million, he said, will be in June. It will be followed by other drawdowns through the remainder of fiscal 2020.