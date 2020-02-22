Crowds of people at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport wore face masks on Friday in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak being reported around the world.

Guam has no confirmed cases of the virus.

But the number of people at the airport on a weekday afternoon has been lower than usual, according to A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority Executive Manager Tom Ada.

“The airport and the other agencies are working closely to take every precaution to identify incoming passengers who might be infected with the virus,” said Ada. “Measures are being taken to watch out for that.”

The airport announced on Friday it is procuring thermal scanners to screen passengers.

“In the event the airport receives information of a particular flight of interest that is coming in carrying persons who may have come from China or elsewhere, then we will be informed and set up the thermal scanner and see if we can identify individuals who may (have a higher temperature) than normal,” he said. “Otherwise, we hope information can be determined well before the flight arrives so we can identify individuals who may be persons of interest and take them to an isolated area.”

Ada said the scanners would be an added security measure. GIAA hopes to fast-track the delivery and installation.

However, until the thermal scanners arrive and procedures are put in place, the airport has since designated holding areas.

Two of the departure gates have been partitioned off in the event passengers experience any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“Now the function would be to hold persons of interest. We can increase and decrease the size of the area as necessary,” Ada said. “When we receive information from Immigration as to passengers who may be on a particular flight that may be coming from an area that may be a hotbed for the virus, then those persons would be taken off the flight and taken to a holding area for screening.”

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be on hand to screen the passengers. Ada said security guards will be assigned to monitor passengers and escort anyone who needs to go to the restroom.

“If they are not symptomatic, they are provided certain information on who to call if they develop symptoms,” he added.

He said an officer with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency would then gather information as to where the passenger plans to stay on island and for how long.

Health officials said the incubation period for the virus is two to 14 days.

“So that if necessary, Public Health can go out and make the periodic checks,” Ada said.

But if any passengers are symptomatic, Ada said, “that’s going to require Public Health to escort them to a quarantine facility that they will identify. We do have exits available so that we can take them out from (the holding area) so we don’t take them through the airport.”

The airport also has installed hand sanitizer dispensers for passengers and staff.

Ada said airline carriers have reassured airport officials that they, too, screen passengers before the passengers board flights to Guam.