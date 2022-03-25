Airport to extend emergency contract for $79K a month

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority intends to extend for another 90 days its emergency contract with Menzies Aviation to manage the airport baggage conveyor system at a monthly service fee of $78,688.

GIAA held a public hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday to receive public comment on its intention to extend the emergency contract starting April 25.

The initial 30-day emergency contract was for November 2021, and has since been extended 90 days.

Except for this media, no one showed up in person or via Zoom to make a public comment on GIAA's intention to extend the contract for another three months.

GIAA Executive Manager John Quinata, who was the hearing officer, adjourned the public hearing at 9:09 a.m.

Despite a no-show by the public, Quinata explained the reason for the emergency contract and its extension.

GIAA opened a bidding process in 2021 for the procurement of management and infrastructure support services for the airport's baggage conveyance system.

A procurement protest and appeal of GIAA's intent to award the contract to Menzies Aviation stayed the process. The protest and appeal were filed by JMI-Edison.

In late October 2021, GIAA certified and determined the existence of an emergency due to the imminent potential for the interruption of services caused by the protest and pending appeal, and the resulting threat to public safety and welfare of passengers and users of the airport, and the daily operations of the airport, due to such interruption, Quinata said.

On or about Nov. 1, 2021, GIAA entered into an emergency contract with Aircraft Services International Group Inc., also known as Menzies Aviation.

The contract provided for an initial term of 30 days subject to extension as allowed by law, Quinata said.

"GIAA previously convened a public hearing on Dec. 22, 2021, in order to extend the contract beyond the 90-day period. GIAA has again determined the need and thus intends to extend the contract with Menzies for an additional 90-day period from April 25, 2022," Quinata said.

GIAA spokesperson Rolenda Faasuamalie later said the "monthly service fee is $78,688."

This is about $10,000 lower than the regular procurement contract GIAA had with Menzies Aviation in prior years.

Previously, GIAA's regular procurement contract with Menzies for the same service was for "$88,654 a month or $1,063,848 per annum," Faasuamalie said.

"The baggage system is an integral part of the airport and airline users' daily operation. If the contract is extended, the executive manager will make a written determination of need for the extension as required by law. The timelines are strictly governed by the procurement law," she said.

In early February, the Office of Public Accountability dismissed the appeal that JMI-Edison filed. JMI-Edison later appealed the decision to the Superior Court of Guam and, because the appeal remains before the court, GIAA could enter into an emergency contract only.