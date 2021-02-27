Airport upgrades international corridor to meet TSA guidelines

Gone are the days of commingling between arriving and departing passengers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, said Guam International Airport Authority Executive Director John Quinata.

Phase 1 of the airport’s international arrivals corridor has reached its completion after several years of construction, and on Friday the airport celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour.

"Today is a milestone based on opening up the west corridor," Quinata said, adding that the construction had been ongoing since 2017.

The west corridor holds Gates 4 through 10.

“Starting on Monday, we will be able to start using this corridor for people that are arriving from international destinations,” Quinata said.

The international arrivals corridor is now "fairly large, and it does come in line with social distancing. There’s a lot of space to do that," he said, adding the space is now in line with Transportation Security Administration guidance regarding the separation of arriving and departing passengers to avoid commingling.

The project is a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which changed the way we travel, said GIAA board Chairman Brian Bamba.

Prior to the attacks of Sept. 1, 2001, Bamba said, passengers could go between gates and "you could meet people who were coming off of a plane while you were running to yours."

The $117 million project to bring the arrivals corridor up to meeting federal security guidelines does away with the gray partitions separating incoming and outgoing passengers. Now passengers can enjoy the aesthetics of the design, which incorporates elements of the proa.

“As we stand in this new international arrivals corridor, it’s hard to imagine the humble beginnings of our GIAA from simple huts to world-renowned destinations. (The) progress of our local airport parallels the development of our island,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The governor said the opening of the corridor could not come at a better time, and that the effort signals hope as we look forward to the reopening of Guam’s tourism economy.

Over the last 45 years, Guam airport has developed from a small, one-gate, open-air terminal that serviced 12,000 passengers annually, to an international, world-class airport that processed over 3.7 million arriving, transiting and departing passengers before the global pandemic, Quinata said.

The Guam Visitors Bureau has stated that the number of tourist arrivals for fiscal 2021 will be just above 82,000 this entire fiscal year, much lower than the previous estimate of 200,000 to 400,000 tourists. Guam used to see more than 1.5 million tourists a year, with the 2019 arrivals totaling more than 1.6 million tourists.

Phase 2 of the international arrivals east corridor is scheduled to be completed by December 2021.