Ajisen Ramen in Dededo passes follow-up inspection; Fat Boy Slim in Talofofo loses sanitary permit due to multiple health violations

Ajisen Ramen in Dededo is allowed to reopen and a Fat Boy Slim food truck in Talofofo was shut down after health officials inspected the facilities.

Ajisen Ramen restaurant addressed all previous violations, according to a Department of Public Health and Social Services report.

Inspectors with the agency’s Division of Environmental Health conducted a follow-up inspection on May 21 of the restaurant and found no violations, or zero demerits. Ajisen received an A rating and its sanitary permit was reinstated, the report states.

The Dededo restaurant had been cited a couple of weeks ago for improper storage of various food items, inoperable sinks, rat infestation, and other health violations.

Meanwhile, inspectors suspended Fat Boy Slim’s Talofofo food truck's santiary permit. The food truck received 46 demerits after a May 20 inspection.

Some issues were technical, such as the manager not having on location a management certification but there also were issues with an employee failing to properly wash hands and keep hands clean, hand washing facilities weren’t adequately supplied and accessible, food contact surfaces weren’t clean and sanitized, proper reheating procedures for hot holding weren’t followed, presence of insects, rodents, and/or animals were observed, and sewage and/or wastewater weren’t properly disposed, among other violations.

Typically, Public Health will conduct a follow-up inspection at the request of the establishment’s management. At that point, the inspectors can reinstate the sanitary permit if the violations were addressed and no new ones are found.