Atkins Kroll held the awards ceremony on March 27 for the 14th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest at its Toyota showroom in Tamuning.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year's Dream Car Art Contest awards ceremony, this year's presentation included the winners from the 13th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, the company stated in a press release.

The company will enter both years' winners in Toyota's global contest held in Tokyo, and the finalists will be announced in June.

Worldwide, there will be 30 finalists or 10 finalists in three age categories selected from over 100 countries and regions participating in the global competition.

Toyota will later announce the selected global finalists for the June ceremony.

The winning artists selected as finalists will win $5,000 and their respective schools will win $10,000 for education purposes.

"This is always an exciting time for us at AK. When we receive the students' creations, it's heartwarming to see how much thought and dedication go into their art pieces. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we are amazed by the students' imaginative and inspiring artworks," said Ernie Galito, AK marketing and communications director.

The following are the winners of the 13th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest:

Ages 5-8

• 1st: Zaydie Macaraeg

• 2nd: Abram Iwashita

• 3rd: Hansol Kim

Ages 9-11

• 1st: John Moore IV

• 2nd: Kailee Wong

• 3rd: Kirsten Castro

Ages 12-15

• 1st: Jasmin Sun

• 2nd: Liam Padua

• 3rd: Johnson Yens

The following are the winners of the 14th Annual Toyota Dream Car Art Contest:

Ages 5-8

• 1st: Jeremiah Perez

• 2nd: Damien Makio

• 3rd: Logan Jun

Ages 9-11

• 1st: Michael Jocson

• 2nd: Sean Ly

• 3rd: Clara Kim

Ages 12-15

• 1st: Vinicia Kim

• 2nd: Billy Mann

• 3rd: Nico Flores