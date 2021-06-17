Atkins Kroll awarded the Mayors’ Council of Guam a check for $5,550 for the collection of used and discarded batteries in an islandwide effort to recycle hazardous materials.

AK President Wendi Herring said the 30-day campaign, which was a part of the company's Earth Month efforts, was focused on removing used automotive batteries out of the villages. The campaign theme was Restore Our Earth.

This award amount reflects the 555 used and discarded batteries that the villages of Guam collected from April 22 to May 27 in the Village Battery Clean-Up project.

Batteries contain toxic and corrosive materials, such as mercury, cadmium, lithium, and lead. If batteries aren't properly disposed of, the toxins leak into soil and water supplies, which harm the environment and potentially people.

Ernie Galito, AK Business Development director, said mayors helped inform residents of the campaign.

“For example, Inalåhan, the village with the most collected batteries, used their village chat group, the village Facebook page, and word-of-mouth communications to coordinate the cleanup. Village residents were instructed to leave the old batteries on their doorsteps on designated pick-up days, and the mayor’s staff collected them at the mayor’s office," Galito said.

Atkins Kroll will send the 555 used batteries to Clarios, a battery recycling and manufacturing company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.