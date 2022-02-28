AK donates to Harvest House

DONATION: Representatives of Atkins Kroll present a donation of $1,914 to Harvest House organization’s facilities in Barrigada on Feb. 22. Taking part in the presentation are, from left, Trina Cruz, AK marketing and communications director; Bethany Taylor, Harvest House executive director; Ernie Galito, AK director of business development; and Ashley Lemley, Harvest House resource coordinator. Photo courtesy of Atkins Kroll
