AK donates to Island Girl Power

Atkins Kroll, through its Community Matters program, has donated $1,914 to Island Girl Power, according to AK President Wendi Herring in a press release Tuesday.

Island Girl Power is a community-based nonprofit organization, with a vision to create an environment where girls ages 7 to 14 can feel safe and confident in making healthy lifestyle choices and creating positive change in their lives and others.

"We believe that girls from all family backgrounds often encounter life challenges, and Island Girl Power can provide mentorship, counseling, advice, and empowerment to discuss and take on issues that many of today's youth face," said Trina Cruz, marketing and communications director for Atkins Kroll.

The donated amount of $1,914 signifies 1914, the year Atkins Kroll was founded. Cash contributions of $1,914 were donated to various charitable and nonprofit organizations each month since the company celebrated its 100th anniversary in May 2014.