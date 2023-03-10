Akima spared prison time in kidnapping case

A man was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to charges related to kidnapping a woman known to him.

On Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam, Rodney Francis Akima pleaded guilty to felonious restraint, terrorizing and family violence as third-degree felonies and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Akima's charges stem from a case in which a woman accused him of kidnapping, beating and strangling her in August 2022, court documents state.

He faced a maximum of three years in prison for each of the felony charges and one year for the misdemeanor.

However, by pleading guilty, per the terms of the plea agreement, which was accepted by Judge Maria Cenzon, Akima was sentenced to five years in prison with all time suspended and credit for time served. Akima had spent two months in prison after being charged.

With restitution still to be determined by the victim and prosecution, Akima was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. However, Cenzon added that payment of the fine could be converted into community service hours.

After pleading guilty, Akima told the court he had started taking courses online for anger management and drug and alcohol awareness and that he intends to take an online course for domestic violence.

"I wanted to help myself. I want this to at least be over and done with," said Akima.

Cenzon said she was happy to hear Akima had taken the proactive effort to take the courses and advised him to sort out with his probation officer if the classes could be credited toward community service hours.

"I'm glad to hear that you are taking it upon yourself to make these changes," said Cenzon.

Charges

Akima was charged after the woman told police in August 2022 that he hit her repeatedly while accusing her of infidelity, charging documents state.

Akima also allegedly strangled her with his hands and threatened her with a knife on separate occasions.

As part of the plea agreement, Akima was ordered not to make contact with the woman.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed at the time of his arrest that Akima worked for its safety division, but since then is no longer employed with the agency.