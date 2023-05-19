Alcohol board discusses self-checkout lines, among other items

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board recommended Pay-Less Supermarkets have a designated person check identification documents of people purchasing alcohol, even when customers use the self-checkout lines.

On Wednesday afternoon, the board, under the Department of Revenue and Taxation, met to discuss items that varied from temporary alcohol license applications for upcoming events to alcohol seizures by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

The topic that took up the most discussion, however, was regarding a letter sent by the major grocery chain, which DRT compliance supervisor Craig Camacho explained had to do with the purchasing of alcohol in its self-checkout lines.

Currently if you visit Pay-Less’ newest and most recently renovated locations, in Maite and at the Micronesia Mall, respectively, self-checkout is available. The purchase of alcohol at these lines, however, is currently not allowed.

Camacho said his branch is not going to instruct Pay-Less on how to check IDs.

“At the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of the licensee to follow the rules and regs,” Camacho added before board members discussed how to go about addressing Pay-Less’ letter.

Board Chair Lisa Fisher, although “not comfortable” with the lack of face-to-face contact during alcohol purchases, agreed with Camacho that it was not up to the board to approve or deny the proposed practice.

Board member Candy Okuhama followed, however, by recalling how grocery stores in the states have a designated person, regardless of whether it is self-checkout, to check IDs.

“They just need to have it attended at all times to check the ID,” Okuhama said of Pay-Less.

With Okuhama’s comments and in an attempt not to tell Pay-Less how to conduct its store operations, the board stated it would respond to Pay-Less stating the letter was addressed, and would provide the recommendation of having the self-checkout fully staffed, but not explicitly say “they were OK with it,” Camacho explained.

Alcohol seizures

Another item on the agenda, which will be a continuous item so the board remains informed, is the seizure of alcohol, particularly by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

“Customs is seizing a lot of alcohol upon importation from arriving passengers,” Camacho explained before adding only wholesalers are allowed to import. “Seizures by arriving passengers who are unfamiliar with the law, … they join a wine club, … they ship it in and they’re not using a wholesaler, so, by law, the ones allowed to import are wholesalers.”

Camacho reported that after Guam Customs seizes alcohol, DRT processes the cases and then forwards them to the Office of the Attorney General.

Jo Koy performance

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board also discussed the application for a temporary alcohol license for the highly anticipated show to be put on next month by comedian Jo Koy.

After the nearly immediate selling out of tickets for the two scheduled dates on June 10 and June 11, Koy shared a message on social media where he expressed intentions to set up a show for a third night.

However, upon the review of the temporary alcohol license, Camacho explained there will be no third show.

“They were trying to have a third show due to it selling out so fast. ... We just got an update right before the meeting from the event coordinator, there will not be a third show,” said Camacho.