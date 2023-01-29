Alcohol-related bills introduced

Two separate bills related to alcohol handling or licensing have been introduced in the 37th Guam Legislature.

The first is Bill 11-37, from Sens. Joe San Agustin, Roy Quinata and Dwayne San Nicolas. The measure would add large-scale retail businesses, with at least $1 million worth of investments in the building, and a payroll of at least 50 employees, to a list of exceptions for limits on alcohol licenses within a municipality.

Bill 11 states that local law limits the issuance of new on-sale or off-sale general alcohol licenses to 1 for every 200 residents in a municipality. After reaching the limit, no new licenses can be issued until one is vacated. There are current exceptions for on-sale licenses - if the applicant is a hotel with at least 20 rooms or a restaurant with at least a $50,000 investment in the building.

On-sale and off-sale refer to the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises and off the premises, respectively.

Bill 11 would exempt large-scale businesses from the licensing limit for off-sale general alcohol licenses.

San Agustin explained to The Guam Daily Post that the bill is designed to “not stifle industries” that are in municipalities where the maximum has already been reached.

Instead, San Agustin feels that if a business is going to spend a million dollars, it should be allowed to do it.

“We need to reciprocate. The government needs to reciprocate some (allowances) for these folk. Because, if we're in recovery mode … anybody who's dropping a million dollars, let's help them,” San Agustin said, adding that the alcohol business is a “competitive world.”

“If you got a nice bar, why not allow you the opportunity to compete?” San Agustin said.

The second measure, Bill 15-37, is sponsored by Sens. William Parkinson, Quinata and San Nicolas.

The bill would make it so that waitstaff, cashiers, and other non-managerial employees who serve or sell alcohol are not considered alcohol employees and do not have to obtain an alcohol employee license.

The requirement was imposed in 2013 by Public Law 32-51. That resulted in thousands of employees or potential hires having to take a class and pay for the employee license, according to Bill 15.

“While the bill had the best of intentions and the potential to truly be effective for a safer Guam, the empirical data has shown that it has not worked in reducing the (driving under the influence) related accidents, fatalities or injuries. In fact, all those categories, according to statistics from the Guam Police Department, DUI related accidents, fatalities and injuries have drastically increased,” the bill stated in its findings and intent.

“In 2016, a couple years after the enactment of Public Law 32-51, there were 55 crash incidents involving DUI. By 2018, the number was 137. In 2016, there were 16 DUIs with personal injuries. By 2019, there were 25. In 2016, there were zero DUI related fatalities. In 2019, there were three,” Bill 15 states.

Parkinson, the main sponsor to the measure, stated in a release that the law now creates a barrier to employment and when looking at legislation, lawmakers should consider “what's working and what's not.”

“If this class hinders the ability for people to join the workforce, and it’s not doing what it originally intended to do, then it’s time we get rid of it,” Parkinson stated in the release.