Alcoholic beverage sales pitched as part of to-go menu

The governor is being asked to consider allowing takeout alcoholic beverage sales as a way to “bring some economic relief to our restaurant industry during this COVID-19 pandemic.”

In a July 8 letter to Adelup, the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce acknowledged the governor’s efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are also painfully aware of the toll this crisis has taken on our island’s businesses,” the two organizations stated in the letter.

The organizations’ representatives noted many restaurants have resorted to takeout or delivery to stay afloat, and “allowing the temporary sale of pre-packaged or unopened alcoholic beverages along with food items for takeout or delivery would provide some measure of increased income for these restaurants and their staff.”

The letter notes 44 states have issued executive orders or statutes to allow similar sales, pointing out restaurant industry publications note alcohol sales offer high-profit margins for restaurants because of shelf life and lower labor costs.

They did acknowledge the sale of alcoholic beverages as takeout or delivery items “may spark criticism” related to drinking and driving.

“The GHRA and the GWCC contend that alcoholic beverages served at restaurants normally cost more than the type of alcoholic beverages one can purchase at a grocery or mom and pop store,” they stated in the letter. “Therefore, the clientele that would order such items would presumably not be doing so to imbibe at a rate that could cause excessive intoxication, especially since the executive order would specifically state that the alcoholic beverages must be ordered in conjunction with food items.”

They also point out that local laws don’t allow for open alcohol containers in vehicles.

“Patrons ordering takeout food and alcoholic beverages will not be able to drink and drive and will still be subject to all DUI and open container laws with respect to operating or being a passenger in a vehicle,” GHRA and GWCC representatives wrote in the letter.

Increasing sales

They add that a Modern Restaurant Management article dated April 19, 2020, “shows that alcohol sales often have the highest profit margins for restaurants, as alcohol can have a much larger markup and a longer shelf life than food items, as well as lower labor costs than restaurant kitchens.”

The organizations’ officials note in the letter that the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism and the National Restaurant Association list 44 states currently allowing off-premises takeout alcoholic beverage sales. The allowance was either granted temporarily through executive order or by permanent statute. Examples of executive orders include the governors of California, New York, Vermont, Colorado, Kentucky, Illinois, Florida, several other states and the District of Columbia.

“These executive orders allow restaurants that have a liquor license and sell alcoholic beverages to patrons on site, to be able to sell those alcoholic beverages in an unopened or pre-packaged state to patrons as takeout or delivery items included with food orders during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and reopening,” the business organizations state in the letter.

The Women’s Chamber and GHRA provided some guidance on verbiage for an executive order based on those issued by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. An executive order issued for this purpose could outline the following parameters:

1.) The food establishment must possess a current ABC license;

2.) Licensees with on-sale privileges may sell those alcoholic beverages for off-sale consumption in pre-packaged containers as to which their license permits on-sale consumption (only the alcoholic beverages that were offered on the menu pre-coronavirus shutdown will be offered for off-site sales);

3.) Any such alcoholic beverages must be packaged in a container with a secure lid or cap and in a manner designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap (e.g., no lids with sipping holes or openings for straws).

4.) Any such alcoholic beverages may be sold only in conjunction with meals prepared for pickup or delivery, with a limit of three alcoholic beverages per every meal ordered.

5.) Any licensee selling such beverages for off-sale consumption shall prominently post an open container warning in a manner that puts consumers on notice of limitations regarding open container laws, which will still absolutely be in effect.