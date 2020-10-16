Alice Taijeron leaves Guam Housing Corp. to be governor's deputy chief of staff

Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron, on Friday, announced her resignation from the housing agency to become Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's deputy chief of staff.

Taijeron handed her letter of resignation during the GHC board of directors' board meeting Friday afternoon.

Her last day with GHC is Oct. 23, she said.

"I may be leaving to Adelup but I will always have Guam Housing in mind and do what I can to assist. I really will. It's a very important agency," Taijeron said at the board meeting.

Jon Junior Calvo has been the governor's deputy chief of staff. Calvo became acting chief of staff when Tony Babauta resigned in May this year for what officials said were personal reasons.

Adelup hasn't confirmed whether Calvo is now the governor's chief of staff.

GHC Board Chairman Frank Florig accepted the resignation, and he and other board members thanked Taijeron for her work at the housing agency. There's no word yet on Taijeron's replacement as GHC president.

The governor appointed Taijeron to serve as GHC president effective January 2019.

"This has been very difficult for me. I've loved working for Guam Housing. I have loved working with the board. I thank you for all your support, for all your commitment to GHC, the mission and goals that we have to meet our mandate," Taijeron said.

Taijeron also is currently the vice chairwoman of the Guam Election Commission.

This story will be updated.