Despite an indirect route to resolving a proposed budget reduction for the Mayors' Council of Guam next fiscal year, Guam’s elected village leaders have been reassured their financial needs will be met in 2023.

Sen. Joanne Brown, during legislative deliberations on the government of Guam spending plan for Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, raised concerns with a current provision that appropriates about $2.8 million less to the MCOG than the council requested.

“That’s quite a high figure for the mayors' council,” she said Thursday on the floor of the Guam Congress Building. “What attributed to this $2.8 million (reduction)?”

Stephen Guerrero, the director of the Legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget, explained the reduction is due to an approach where the Legislature will “wean” agencies off money appropriated from special fund sources, especially if those funds are meant to invest in other departments or programs.

For the MCOG, it means removing previously diverted money from the Guam Highway Fund, Guerrero told lawmakers. Senators also reduced the potential annual revenue the fund would receive by passing a temporary suspension of liquid fuel taxes that extends into the first quarter of the upcoming fiscal year.

The $2.8 million funding gap, which is meant to pay the salaries of about 100 community service workers, will be filled, Guerrero assured, pointing out language much later in the budget bill that authorizes Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to transfer money from other sources into the MCOG.

“They’re not losing their job; it’s just the funding source for these positions are being shifted,” he said.

Guerrero stressed that the reduction followed assurances received from Leon Guerrero that the funding gap would be closed through executive action.

“We felt that if the governor can commit to this - and we also have legislation in the bill to that effect, we thought that that was sufficient enough to address the concern,” Guerrero said.

Brown continue to press her concern with not resolving the issue through a straightforward appropriation in the same bill.

“That’s how we’re going about funding the budget for this upcoming fiscal year? We’re relying on the governor’s goodwill to fund these positions?” she said. “Again, the responsibility to appropriate … is actually the responsibility of the Legislature. I find it off that we are not addressing directly funding these positions, if that’s the intention to fund these positions.”

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, the president of the MCOG, told The Guam Daily Post he was "confident” about the approach to finding money for staff salaries, explaining that, based on the conversations he’s had with the governor and her team, he is not “anticipating any issues with the budget down the road.”

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research told the Post that using excess revenue, or existing transfer authority available to the governor, are among the options the administration can employ to make sure the employees are paid in the upcoming year.

“If the concern is, ‘Will the mayors get the money they need?’ The answer is yes," he said.

During their lengthy exchange at the Legislature, Brown and Guerrero weighed the implications of using the approach in the budget bill.

“I would think, Senator, that the governor has different options at this point - whatever revenue sources, … she has to cover this, she would probably be in the best position to do that,” Guerrero told Brown. “But her assurance to me was that she was going to cover this.”

“I understand,” Brown responded. “But I don’t feel comfortable. The governor could change, for all we know. And then those assurances go out the window. A lot of things go out the window when the dynamics and the political power changes. So I wouldn’t take that to the bank.”

Ten other agencies and departments are slated to receive budget reductions next year, attributable to corresponding reductions forecast for special fund revenue sources, Guerrero said:

Guam Environmental Protection Agency: -$390.000.

Guam Solid Waste Authority: -$215,000.

CHamoru Land Trust Commission: -$137,000.

Guam Regional Transit Authority: -$121,000.

Department of Parks and Recreation: -$103,000.

Department of Public Works: -$101,000.

BBMR: -$68,000.

Department of CHamoru Affairs: -$52,000.

Department of Land Management: -$40,000.

Board of Registration for Professional Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors: -$6.000.

Session resumes today.