Alig: Mayors ready to help GDOE, village with governor's latest order

Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig on Friday said mayors stand ready should the Guam Department of Education need help with distribution of student meals or homework when schools close for in-person learning, as well as help ensure villagers are aware of new social gathering limits of 25 people on outdoor events.

For indoor events, social gatherings would be limited to 10, Alig said.

Mayors, he said, could revert to their internal policy of limiting to 25, for example, the number of chairs each mayor can lend to each household for occasions.

While not assigned as enforcers, mayors can keep track of some social gatherings based on the number of chairs, tables and tents that their constituents try to borrow for certain occasions, Alig said.

"Mayors do not intervene, but we advice residents of social gathering limitations," Alig said, sharing what the governor intends to do – limit social gatherings to 25 for outdoor events and 10 for indoor events.

Alig, as MCOG president, was among the heads of government agencies that received a heads up from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero Friday afternoon, before the governor's anticipated address to the public announcing more pandemic restrictions.

This was unlike most prior announcement of restrictions in which mayors were not given any advance notice of what to expect.

"We've been able to adapt to the situation, but the biggest issues discussed were those of school closures for two weeks. We want to help GDOE as much as possible but we also would like to know what the plan is," Alig, mayor of Piti, said.

Guam is seeing new daily record COVID-19 cases and hospitalization, while the highly transmissible delta variant has spread in the community.

The governor and other officials continue to urge COVID-19 vaccination, while also reminding the public to wear masks, watch their distance and wash their hands.