Alig: Mayors shouldn’t 'settle' for choice between funds, their staff

Village mayors shouldn’t have to choose between each having three of their staff cut or having $2.8 million worth of federal funding used up from mayors' coffers, according to Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors' Council of Guam.

The council's ongoing budget turmoil was a topic of discussion during a meeting Wednesday. The legislative Office of Finance and Budget posed the possibility of staff cuts to mayors' offices just before they were saddled with the responsibility of Typhoon Mawar cleanup.

Adelup is willing to cover, through fiscal 2024, the $2.8 million hole that resulted from the mayors being severed from the Guam Highway Fund during last year’s budget talks. American Rescue Plan Act money provided for the council — the same funding source used to cover the hole in fiscal 2023 — could be used again, according to Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson.

Just over $5 million in federal funding sat in the council's account with Adelup at the close of May, a BBMR report submitted to the Legislature showed.

But Alig said Wednesday there never was any discussion with Adelup about continuing to tap into the ARP money, and that mayors shouldn’t “settle” for the choice between the funds and their staff.

“We don't want it to come from ARP because I would rather, and we would rather, see that money going into your villages right into your improvements, especially now after the storm,” Alig told his colleagues.

With a budget hearing set for July 11, he said mayors need to get support from the Legislature for the additional funding.

Mayors were cut off from the Guam Highway Fund at the recommendation of the Office of Public Accountability, which found that mayors repeatedly overdrew from the funding source. Money also was going toward the salaries of village community service workers instead of road repairs, which is the intended purpose of Guam Highway Fund money.

Mayors have expressed different opinions about how appropriate it was for them to have access to that funding source.

The Office of Finance and Budget in May offered a plan to use $2.8 million that was pulled from the council for staffing at the Department of Public Works, which could then take over much of the cleanup along village roadways. That offer had mayors up in arms.

Spending the money

Alig on Wednesday encouraged mayors to get purchase orders in for any remaining federal money they had sitting around to discourage any idea that they weren't in need of extra cash. He said many mayors have had issues getting the money spent, due to the notoriously slow GovGuam procurement process.

Mayors had $17.6 million in ARP set aside for them last year, Post files show. The first installment of that money was paid to them and the mayors are waiting for the second portion — the $5 million in their account with Adelup.

Mayors had planned to spend the first payout on more heavy equipment and new heavy-duty vehicles for each municipality, but just nine of the 19 municipalities received their vehicles as of Wednesday, according to a report provided by Angel Sablan, the council's executive director. Another seven just had their vehicle requisition orders processed. The remaining municipalities were waiting for a bid award.

Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said he’s been waiting about six months to have his baseball field’s fence repaired.

“We have to figure out how we're going to resolve this problem,” Alig said. "Because it's not fair to the end user, ... our community, our people."

Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf brought up the possibility of the council hiring procurement staff to do the heavy lifting of getting their purchases processed with the time-sensitive ARP money. Sablan said mayors would have to submit the names of any candidates for the jobs to the Department of Administration for review, and inquire whether they were even allowed to do that.

Waiting for chainsaws ‘since ever since’

Mayors continue to await the arrival of a large number of chainsaws that were requisitioned to deal with Typhoon Mawar cleanup, according to Sablan.

“I got confirmation from (DOA Director Edward Birn) and (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) yesterday that out of the 50 chainsaws that we have been told we will be receiving since ever since, 28 of those chainsaws are actually on the way here,” Sablan said.

The municipalities will get to keep the chainsaws, he said.

Purchase orders for recyclable debris pickup will start going out next week, according to Sablan, with Global Recycling Center picking up the contracts for $500,000 worth of Recycling Revolving Fund money. White goods will be the first to be handled, he said.

Each mayor's office will have to keep tabs individually on its spending, overtime hours and the amount of debris picked up to apply to FEMA for reimbursement. The full $100,000 provided to each municipality for recovery should be fully reimbursable, Sablan said, adding that Jon Junior Calvo, the governor's chief of staff, had assured him that each mayor's office could keep the reimbursement.