The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority's 14-bed intensive care unit is full, confirmed Administrator and CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas.

She said there are some patients who have tested COVID-19 positive in the ICU but the department also has non-COVID-19 patients facing other illnesses.

So what happens if a patient needs a bed in the ICU at this stage?

“Patient will remain in (the) emergency room and be cared and closely monitored for by the ER staff until we open a bed in ICU,” Perez-Posadas stated.

She said GMHA also still has the COVID-19 Care2 unit, near the 14-bed ICU.

“We prepped the Care2 Unit (to be) ready for occupancy if we need to accommodate additional COVID-19 ICU patients. Care2 is a 4-bed unit,” Perez-Posadas stated.

In addition, the Guam National Guard has set up the BluMed tent outside of the ER. The tent will be “essentially used as an overflow unit for patients who are admitted/enter ER with COVID,” she said.

“We’ll also use it as a monoclonal antibody infusion treatment area for those who meet the criteria for the infusion.”

Health officials have expressed concern that an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations could strain the hospital’s resources.

Dr. Joleen Aguon, Pulmonary & Critical Care Physician, COVID Medical Director and Associate Administrator of Clinical Services, has said that at the beginning of the year, as the number of COVID-19 patients decreased and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases lowered, the hospital saw an increase in non-COVID-19 patients.

Many of these patients basically weren’t able to receive the preventative care they needed during the height of the pandemic, she said.

The reasons behind this delay in seeking medical care varied but among them, she said, were people losing health insurance along with their jobs, or not being able to get in to see a doctor at the clinic because they were overrun with COVID-19 patients and testing for the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

“In terms of non-COVID, our census surged,” she said during a press conference in August. “We have not gone back to pre-COVID numbers.”

She said the illnesses seen at the hospital because of the flu season was only adding to the patient numbers.

“We are at a census that is enough where already we’re fully staffed and this is non-COVID (cases),” Aguon said. “So we’re concerned about COVID on top of this. So I’m strongly urging the community if you have not vaccinated to please go and bet vaccinated and protect yourself and others, most especially your children.”

Health officials and experts continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, saying it helps limit the possibility of getting sick enough to require hospitalization and death.