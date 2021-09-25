All 43 recreational Guam beaches covered by advisory

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency's Beach Watch Program issued an advisory Friday that includes all 43 beaches due to the heavy downpour received from the storm that passed close to Guam on Thursday evening.

Stormwater runoff may contain additional bacteria and cause many beaches to have high concentrations of unsafe bacteria, according to Guam EPA.

Recreational activities in unsafe beaches may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea, Guam EPA stated.

It might also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis, it stated in a press release.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water, the agency cautioned.

For questions regarding the advisory, contact beach.report@epa.guam.gov or 671-300-4751.

(Daily Post Staff)