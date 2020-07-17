Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero this afternoon announced Guam will ease restrictions to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 effective midnight on Monday, July 20.

This means:

• all businesses will be authorized to reopen.

• Kindergarten- through 12th-grade schools and institutions of higher education are authorized to open upon submission of a reopening plan to Public Health.

• The limit on social gatherings will be increased from 25 to 50 people for outdoors.

• Senior citizen centers are still not allowed to reopen.

"As has been said before, reopening Guam will be slow, gradual, and deliberate. Every decision made is based on the data we have and our ability to manage and respond to the threat of COVID-19. Collectively, we have made great progress since the public health emergency was declared on March 14, and I am confident in the measured approach we are taking and the direction our island is heading," the governor said.