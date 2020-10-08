All Guam Memorial Hospital employees who tested positive for COVID-19, except for two, have been cleared and are back to work at the hospital, stated GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

She earlier confirmed that since the pandemic began, a total of 60 staff have contracted the disease. That number includes 30 registered nurses and five doctors.

One GMH nurse died after contracting the disease while hospitalized. She was a diabetic patient who was hospitalized for several weeks. She tested positive within the week she died after testing negative several weeks before.

GMH is the designated COVID-19 care hospital but accommodates both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 acute care patients.

Both types of patients require negative pressure rooms depending on their illness, condition and level of care, according to Perez-Posadas.

Perez-Posadas said the infection isolation and negative pressure-capable rooms have been effective in the implementation of the hospital's evolving pandemic plan.

The hospital has 14 certified Airborne Infection Isolation rooms and 45 negative pressure-capable rooms. The hospital and its partners are constructing seven additional negative pressure rooms, Perez-Posadas said.