All clear after bomb threat reported at DNA building in Hagåtña

The all clear has been given after a bomb threat was reported at the DNA building in Hagatna on Thursday morning.

The threat forced workers to evacuate the building.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the threat was called in around 8:05 a.m. Guam police and Guam fire responded to assess the area.

K-9 Units searched the building and workers were allowed to return inside at 9:31 a.m.

No other evacuations were reported in the area.

“No credible threat was found upon assessment. All measures were taken to ensure the safety the public and all responders involved," said Jenna Blas, GHS/OCD Public Information Officer.

On Monday, a similar threat was reported at the Guam International Trading Center that forced workers to evacuate for a couple of hours that morning.

Police are conducting a terroristic conduct investigation into that incident.