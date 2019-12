Andersen Air Force Base was placed on a brief lock down Monday morning, according to Staff Sgt. Zachary Bumpus of the 36 Wing Public Affairs.

He confirms the base lock down was in response to a “potential security incident” around 10:30 am. Further details of the incident have not been made public.

The all clear was given just after 11 am and everyone on the military base has been informed that they are back to operations.