Hours before the government of Guam's expanded rule, requiring all passengers regardless of origin to remain in a GovGuam-designated hotel for 14 days under quarantine, the airport has gone quiet.

The expected arrival of United Airlines Flight 197 from Narita International Airport near Tokyo, Japan, close to 10 p.m. could be one of the last international arrivals in the near term.

"All flights are suspended with the exception of United operating on a much-decreased scale," said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority marketing administrator. United informs the airport on a day-by-day basis, and passengers are urged to contact the airline for details on future flights, she said.

United does operate what's called lifeline flights based on need, and this applies to Narita, Saipan and Honolulu.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero initially ordered that travelers from the Philippines be placed under a 14-day quarantine. On Sunday, she announced that all travelers, regardless of origin and including transiting passengers, be placed under the 14-day quarantine.

The only exception is if they possess a Department of Public Health and Social Services-recognized certificate that they've not been infected with COVID-19 over the past 72 hours.

The airport administrator said the airlines were informed of the mandatory quarantine.

In post-COVID-19 travel, Guam's international airport saw 33 to 42 arrivals a day.

Without the thousands of tourists arriving on Guam every day, some hotels have closed.

Among the hotels that have closed, said Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes, are the Garden Villa Hotel, Royal Orchid Guam Hotel and the Holiday Resort & Spa.

The Fiesta Resort is closing on April 1 until further notice.

The Pacific Islands Club, Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, Hilton Guam Resort & Spa and Hotel Nikko Guam are suspending new reservations.

Lotte Hotel Guam has suspended operations until April 13, subject to change.