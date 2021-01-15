All government of Guam offices, agencies, and departments shall reopen on Jan. 19, Tuesday including any public operations that are still suspended, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order states.

GovGuam offices must make accommodations for walk-in services by Tuesday, according to the governor's Executive Order No. 2021-01.

"Agency heads may use their discretion to authorize employees to telework when appropriate, provided that such agencies ensure availability of direct services to the general public. All government of Guam employees previously engaged in teleworking and on regular work status are expected to physically report to duty within two hours of receiving notice from their supervisors. Government of Guam offices, agencies, and departments will abide by applicable DPHSS Guidance in their operations," the governor's directive states.

Guam will be in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2 starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 18. This plan was previously announced.

The executive order also states:

• Starting at 8 a.m. today: Indoor dining shall be permitted at eating and drinking establishments at no more than 50% of the occupancy load, subject to requirements and limitations set forth in applicable the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, including the requirement that no more than six people be seated together when dining indoors, with 6 feet distance between tables;

• Outdoor dining shall be permitted with no more than 15 persons per table or per party effective at 8 a.m. Saturday;

• Amusement parks, bingo halls, game rooms, movie theaters, and similar businesses and activities will be authorized to operate at occupancy of no more than percent 50% starting Saturday; and

● By Jan. 19, public and private schools may resume in-person instruction, and such instruction shall operate in accordance with applicable DPHSS Guidance; and Except for such business and activities specifically prohibited under applicable DPHSS Guidance, all businesses and activities are now permitted to operate under such occupancy limits as set forth in applicable DPHSS Guidance.

All allowed activities shall be conducted utilizing mitigation measures including, but not limited social distancing of at least 6 feet and posting of appropriate signage; frequent cleaning of all surfaces; mandating the wearing of face masks unless engaged in physical exercise or eating; and permitting/encouraging teleworking, according to the executive order.

(Daily Post Staff)