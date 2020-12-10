‘All I saw was her and all the blood’

A Sinajana neighborhood remains in shock after a brutal attack on their friend, 77-year-old Sun Cha Allen, in a house in Sinajana where she was known to provide massage therapy.

“People came running out of the back. Everything was madness. We tried to do everything we could and got the authorities involved ASAP,” said one man who helps to take care of the property. He asked not to be identified.

“She was a very good person. It’s just nuts. We are shocked and hurt. We just need authorities to figure out what happened.”

Police have arrested a suspect, Jeremy Janell Alvarez, 19, on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and family violence.

Alvarez is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Witnesses said they did not see any weapon at the residence located along Afame Road.

Another friend, who only goes by Rose, said she found Allen inside one of the bedrooms. Rose said she also helps to take care of the home, as the owner is bedridden.

She said Allen, who is of Korean heritage, was an expert in yoga, stretching, and massage therapy, which is the service she provided to the homeowner.

“Her hands were very good. She would even massage me,” said Rose, as she recalled that Allen started to come around daily for the past month. “She was just very helpful. She was always funny.”

Rose said Alvarez and Allen were like family.

The suspect was out in the yard that day helping out in the same house where Allen was found injured, Rose said.

“I don’t know why or what happened, but the boy, too, was not just nobody to her. They were very close. I went to check him and he was picking up the trash and moving it to the side where all the trash is."

Known as 'Mama'

Rose said they all started out as friends, and eventually started to refer to Allen as "Mama."

“I was the one that found her. I was talking to the owner of the house. I told him I was going to head out and just let mama know that I would be back later. When I opened the door, I just saw here there. She was just sitting up on the floor. Nobody was there. All I saw was her and all the blood,” said Rose. “I kept yelling to ask her what happened. I couldn’t move and was frozen at the door. When she laid down, I reached out my hand to get her.”

As of Wednesday evening, Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao had not confirmed Allen’s condition or if officers found a weapon used in the alleged attack.

Tapao said that the victim was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for treatment. The victim was later transferred to Guam Regional Medical City. GRMC could not release information on Allen's condition based on a request from detectives.

Detectives were seen returning to the Sinajana house on Wednesday.

'No blood' on suspect

“I ran out to check who did this and to see if there was any blood on anybody or around the outside, but nobody. Not even on Jeremy. There was just no way all that blood, and he didn’t have any blood on him at all,” Rose said, adding later: “I looked at his shoes, his hands, his body and clothes. There was no blood.”

“I tried to run back in to get help and then I just got stuck in the kitchen and felt like I couldn’t breathe anymore. I just needed to move away.”

Rose said Allen also had a small ranch in Ordot.

Allen even became close with a kitten that they rescued near the home in Afame.

“I love her. She was always by herself making friends. She came here and all of a sudden we were like family,” she said, as she held back tears. “I just try not to think about it.”