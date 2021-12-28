While recent attention is placed on the graffiti vandalism that had marked facilities at Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, the park certainly isn't the only place that has had to contend with what Piti Mayor Jesse Alig called "nonsense."

All of Guam's mayors have had to deal with graffiti in their villages said Alig, who is also the current Mayors' Council of Guam president.

"Most of us clean up the mess as best we can, as it occurs, because no one wants to see that nonsense. We'll reach out to other agencies and organizations to partner with us to clean up the mess if necessary," Alig said.

"There are also many organizations that adopt or sponsor public areas that help us with maintenance. We may not have discussed it in our recent Council meetings, but it has been a subject that periodically gets out of hand."

Alig said he was sure there have been government discussions on how to address graffiti vandalism but he couldn't confirm any actual events at the time he spoke to the Guam Daily Post. However, he did refer to a recently introduced measure that proposes to utilize public-private partnerships in an effort to install more cameras in public places.

"That measure will help us control much of the nuisances we witness," Alig said.

Security cameras

The legislation, Bill 234-36, would grant tax credits to businesses that contribute to the cost of purchasing and installing video security cameras, up to a cap of $1 million over five years and no more than $200,000 in credits authorized each year.

The legislation was introduced by Sen. James Moylan and co-sponsored by Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Joe San Agustin.

In a press release about the bill, Moylan's office stated that Bill 234 tied in with Public Law 33-41, which was enacted in 2015.

This law, authored by former Sen. Tommy Morrison, required law enforcement entities to establish an implementation plan and rules and regulations for additional cameras, according to the press release.

Following news of the vandalism at Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad, Moylan stated that the bill could help capture people responsible for these acts, as well as other crime.

"While the deterrence of crimes such as littering and vandalism are one of the main objectives of the legislation, having cameras in public areas, such as the Fort Soledad, could also greatly help in capturing those responsible for vandalizing historical sites and monuments. This measure would greatly aide public safety and even village mayors with their mission," Moylan stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had also commented on the graffiti tagging, calling it a "deplorable act of disrespect" to Guam's history.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, chair of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force, said the task force will be meeting today and plans to discuss "this isolated incident" and how officials will step up efforts to ensure the protection of historic places.