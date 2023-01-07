'All on me': Drug dealer admits guilt to feds

A man suspected of selling meth was found to have several all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles, luxury brand products and about $8,000 cash.

Joseph Michael Quintanilla was first indicted in the District Court of Guam in August 2022 on charges involving distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

On the same day Quintanilla was charged, however, the case was filed under seal and made unavailable to the public.

The case was unsealed Wednesday, revealing the details of his conduct in the plea agreement he entered into in September 2022 with the United States Attorney's Office.

According to the agreement, Quintanilla pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and stated he was found to have sold about 55 grams, or a tenth of a pound, of 100% pure meth for about $5,800.

Quintanilla's home was searched in March 2022. Authorities found meth, a scale and packaging materials, and also discovered several vehicles, including two ATVs and three motorcycles.

Two Louis Vuitton purses, a wallet, a bag and a Gucci bag also were found, in addition to $3,572 in the residence and $4,700 on Quintanilla's person, the plea agreement states.

Quintanilla admitted he dealt drugs for extra money and the cash and luxury items were purchased with the illegal proceeds, according to the plea agreement. The vehicles were used to transact or facilitate the sale of the drugs, court documents state.

"This is all on me," Quintanilla said after the search.

Quintanilla is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.