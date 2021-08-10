All RISE Act executive order expected by Wednesday

The governor is still working on the executive order that would ultimately guide applications and payments for the All RISE program. Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman, said the order is expected by Wednesday.

The governor's chief of staff told the Department of Revenue and Taxation director last week that the governor would soon be issuing an order to simplify the application process and would require the department to begin accepting applications by Sept. 1.

The chief of staff submitted the memo to DRT after the governor received assurance from the U.S. Department of Treasury that direct cash assistance will continue to be allowable under the final rules of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan.

The governor has otherwise held off on spending ARP money pending the final rules.

Lawmakers recently passed Bills 75-36 and 164-36. The former increases payouts to individuals under the RISE Act. Both do away with the $30 million funding cap.

The RISE Act is the law that the All RISE program is based on. It promised a one-time benefit of $800 and $1,600, for single and joint tax filers, respectively. The law excluded government workers employed in 2020 and government retirees who retired in 2020.

But the governor holds authority over the funding set to support the payments, Adelup has reiterated. For that reason, the RISE Act was not implemented as written.

Instead, the governor created the All RISE program via executive order, which expanded coverage to everyone eligible by income, but otherwise incorporated RISE Act provisions.

The governor has no desire to increase the RISE payouts but it is said she will review and consider the legislation sent to her.

Sen. James Moylan, the main sponsor of Bill 75, said he is optimistic the governor will carefully review the legislation.

"When she looks at the committee report for Bill 75-36, she and her policy team will note the many documents submitted which truly justify the need of not only increasing the payout of the Rise Act, but also in removing the cap, along with making other changes. This was a true community based effort," Moylan said.

"The federal funds are available, the guidelines clearly allow for a local stimulus program, and now all that is needed is her signature, whether it is on a document to enact 75-36 into law or on an executive order which creates a program that mirrors 75-36," he added.

Moylan said he will give the governor and her team the benefit of the doubt, and monitor developments, adding that he is open to discussing the matter with the governor.