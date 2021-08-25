All RISE Program application process released, form not yet available but it will be before filing begins Sept. 1

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation today released its official guidance for the All RISE Program as authorized by Executive Order No. 2021-18. All RISE application forms are not available at this time.

DRT will advise once they are available.

I. ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS:

An individual is eligible for payment under the program if the following requirements are met:

(a) Individuals must have a validly filed and processed Guam income tax return for year 2020 with adjusted gross income

of no more than $40,000 in the case of an individual return or no more than $80,000 in the case of a joint return.

(b) Individuals must certify that their household experienced a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

and that they were residents of Guam in 2020.

(c) Individuals must submit Form 8821.

(d) Individuals must elect to receive payments under this program in lieu of any payments that may be available under the

RISE Act, Executive Order No. 2021-11, and Bill Nos. 75-36 and 164-36.

II. HOW PAYMENTS WILL BE MADE:

Payments to eligible recipients will be made by check and sent to the address indicated on the All RISE Application Form.

Applicants will have the option to be paid by direct deposit. Applicants must make the direct deposit election on the

Application form and indicate their bank account number, routing number, and whether the account is a checking or savings

account. The direct deposit option is available for bank accounts at Guam financial institutions only.

III. REQUIRED CERTIFICATIONS/ELECTION:

Applicants must make the following certifications/elections regarding eligibility for the program. All certifications/elections

must be met to be eligible.

1. Certification of household experiencing a negative economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic

2. Certification that you were a resident of Guam in 2020

3. Indicate whether you have attached a completed Form 8821 with all required information for yourself.

4. If your status is married filing jointly, indicate whether you have attached a complete Form 8821 for your spouse.

5. Election to receive payments under this program in lieu of any payments that may be available under the RISE Act,

Executive Order No. 2021-11, and Bill Nos. 75-36 and 164-36.

IV. REQUIRED ATTACHMENTS - FORM 8821 TAX INFORMATION AUTHORIZATION:

1. The All RISE application packet will include a pre-filled Form 8821.

2. You must provide a Form 8821, Tax Information Authorization, to indicate that you authorize the Guam Department of

Revenue and Taxation to utilize your Guam Form 1040 individual income tax return and return information for tax year

2020 or the purpose of administering the program. If you filed a joint return or application, you and your spouse

must each execute a separate Form 8821. This means that joint filers will have two Forms 8821 which must

be filed with their All RISE Application Form – one for the taxpayer and one for the spouse. If a Form 8821 is

missing, the application will not be processed.

a. Ensure that the following information is entered on Form 8821:

Line 1. Taxpayer Information: Enter the following: Taxpayer name and address, Taxpayer Identification

Number (Social Security Number) and daytime telephone number

Line 2. Appointee: Indicate the following:

Name and address: Department of Revenue and Taxation

P.O. Box 23607

Barrigada, GU 96921

Telephone No. (671) 635-1840

Fax No. (671) 633-2643

Line 3. Tax Information: Indicate the following:

(a) Type of Tax Information: Income Tax

(b) Tax Form Number: 1040, 1040SR, 1040X

(c) Years or Periods: 2020

(d) Specific Tax Matters: Income Tax

Line 6. Signature of taxpayer: Sign, Date and Print Name.

V. WHERE TO OBTAIN APPLICATION FORMS AND FORMS 8821 ONCE APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE:

All RISE Application Forms are not yet available. DRT will advise once hard copies of applications are available.

The All RISE Application with Form 8821 will be available to be filed online at www.myguam.tax.com beginning 7 a.m. on

September 1, 2021. Hard copies of the All RISE Application with Form 8821 will be available prior to Sept. 1. DRT

will advise once hard copies are available.

Once they are available, you can obtain hard copies of the All-RISE Program Application Forms and Form 8821 at the following sites:

1. At various sites as provided for by the Mayors' Council of Guam

2. At Guam Public Library locations

3. DISID Office, DNA Building Suite 702

Once applications are available you will also be able to download the application form and pre-filled Form 8821

online at www.myguamtax.com.

VI. COMPUTER RESOURCES:

If you do not have access to computers or the internet, computers will be available for you to file your application online at

the various Guam Public Library Branches.

Applications will not be accepted by mail, dropbox, or e-mail. The application form and Forms 8821 will only be accepted utilizing

the methods indicated below. DRT highly recommends that applications be filed online.

1. Online at www.myguamtax.com beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FILING METHOD

a. For applicants who choose to file their application online, you must submit the online application on myguamtax.com

only. Once you have successfully filed your application online, you will receive an email confirmation with your Online

Application Confirmation Number.

b. Do not e-mail applications

2. Manual/paper filing at the drive-thru drop-off service line at DRT beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

There is a limit of five applications which will be allowed to be filed per vehicle.

3. Manual/Paper filing at the Income Tax Branch at DRT beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. There is a limit of

five applications which will be allowed to be filed per person.

Applications submitted by dropbox, mail, or e-mail or submitted before 7 a.m. Sept. 1 will not be processed.

VIII. WHAT YOU CAN DO TO PREPARE TO FILE ONLINE:

1. In preparation for filing your All RISE Application Form and Form 8821 online, you can go to www.myguamtax.com and

register to create an account. The Application Form and Form 8821 will be available at 7 a.m. on Sept. 1.

2. If you would like to receive your payments by direct deposit, gather the following information for your Guam bank account:

routing number, bank account number, and type of account – whether the account is a checking or savings account. This

information will have to be entered on the All RISE Application Form if you wish to receive payment by direct deposit.

IX. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT APPLICATION AND FORM 8821:

The completed application with Form 8821 must be filed either online at www.myguamtax.com or in person at the Guam

Department of Revenue & Taxation Income Tax Branch or at the location designated by DRT. Applications will be

processed on a first in first out basis. The total amount to be disbursed under this program is capped at $30,000,000.

Payments to eligible individuals will be paid on a first in first out basis until all funds for the program are exhausted.

Applications will be accepted until the program cap is reached. DRT will not accept any applications after such time.

X. WHERE TO GET MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROGRAM:

If you have any questions regarding the All RISE Program, call the DRT Call Center at 635-1840, 635-1841, 635-7614,

635-7651and 635-1813. From Aug. 23 through Sept. 10, DRT’s Call Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.