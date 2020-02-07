Allegations of inhumane jail conditions detailed

Federal Public Defender John Gorman is asking District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood to take appropriate action against the Department of Corrections.

His office filed a declaration with the court late Thursday afternoon on behalf of eight federal inmates and detainees that details a number of concerns with the Hagåtña Detention Facility. The group is being held in the federal side of the facility.

“These unsafe, unsanitary, inhumane and unconstitutional prison conditions are a shocking indictment of the DOC and U.S. Marshals (Service) mismanagement. These conditions are DOC’s and the U.S. marshals’ responsibility. We reject any attempt to shift the blame to the detainees/inmates or their defense counsel,” Gorman stated in court documents.

Gorman contends basic human and constitutional rights are being violated because of the decrepit Hagåtña facility. Among alleged violations mentioned in court documents Gorman filed:

• four of the 16 cells lack a working toilet;

• 11 cells lack a working faucet or sink, forcing detainees to use toilet water to wash themselves after lockdown;

• the entire facility is plagued by poor ventilation and mold;

• the prison is "woefully" understaffed;

• there is a rat infestation;

• there are large cockroaches, centipedes and silverfish in cells and common areas, and there has even been a panglao, or land crab, in the common area; and

• DOC provides no cleaning or hygiene supplies, and detainees/inmates are forced to rely on family or friends to provide them with supplies.

Gorman also noted medical and mental health deficiencies, saying conditions are unsafe for special-needs inmates and there is no emergency or call system for inmates to contact officers. He also contends the prison has substandard and nonexistent medical care, and that their remedy requests have been ignored or not responded to in a timely manner.

Additionally, he noted, inmates and detainees are not receiving essential mental health medication or treatment.

The defendants involved in the case are Darrell Jake Guerrero, Richard Gapasin Jr., Charles Kenneth Smith, Kenneth Leroy McClain, Jessie J.C. Reyes, Joseph Eclavea Leon Guerrero, Gavin Reyes Duenas and Joey Tanaka Teriong.