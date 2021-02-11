Two men who were allegedly seen loading air-conditioning units into a truck now face criminal charges.

On Feb. 9, the Guam Police Department received a call of a theft in progress at the Satpon Point apartment complex in Tamuning, according to court documents. Police were able to get a description of the vehicle from a witness.

Officers searched eastbound on Marine Corps Drive to Gov. Carlos Camacho Road where they saw the truck parked near the former Goodwill. They saw a man getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle. He ducked when he saw the officers.

The driver, still in the car, started yelling "Get in Steve! Don't listen to them! Get in!" However, the passenger was complying with officer instructions, documents state. The passenger, later identified as Steve Soriano Sandoval, was detained.

The officers kept instructing the driver to exit the vehicle, documents state. When he finally complied, officers were able to identify him as Jose Vincent Agulto Navaro.

The witness positively identified them, court documents stated.

The items stolen were one air conditioning evaporating unit worth approximately $600 and nine boxes of tiles valued at approximately $1,500. Officers were able to observe in plain view an air conditioner left on the back seat of the vehicle.

Both were charged with theft as a second-degree felony and criminal trespass as a misdemeanor. Sandoval has the added notice of felony committed while on felony release.