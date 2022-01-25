A 42-year-old man is accused of attacking a pedestrian with an axe.

According to court documents, the male victim was walking by a Dededo bank on Sunday when he was approached by “a man he had met once before,” later identified to be Greg Samuel.

Samuel asked the man if he wanted a beer and the victim declined the offer, a declaration filed by the Office of the Attorney General alleged.

“The defendant thereafter approached the victim with his hand under his shirt. From inside of his shirt the defendant pulled out a small axe and began to swing it. The victim ran and was chased by the defendant,” documents state.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The men fought until a third party intervened and was able to take the axe away from Samuel, separate the pair and called police. The victim told officers he did not need medical attention.

Samuel has been charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

(Daily Post Staff)