The man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner in 2019 is close to cutting a plea deal with the government.

Frank Patrick Aitasi appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Thursday.

It was said in court that Aitasi does not want to go to trial.

The judge set a trial date for May 19, 2022 giving the parties more time to negotiate a potential plea agreement.

Aitasi has since pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation as the alleged crime was committed against a vulnerable victim, who is 61.

Aitasi told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop on Thanksgiving morning, according to court documents.

He allegedly admitted to police he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious. He allegedly then stole $900 from the shop's office.

It was after the owner turned her back to him that he allegedly struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped her, causing her to lose consciousness, documents state.