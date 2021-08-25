Police arrested a man who was caught by two separate homeowners on their Dededo properties on Monday allegedly stealing numerous items.

Pen Mars, 36, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, theft as a petty misdemeanor, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to a home along Magas Street that morning after the victim reported seeing a complete stranger standing in the bathroom. The victim went back to his room to get a knife, but the suspect had already fled.

The victim reported to police that his slippers and the hot dogs in his freezer were missing, documents state.

Officers were later called to another criminal trespass complaint at a separate residence on Chirica Street in Dededo that same day.

The victim told police that the suspect was spotted on the property holding the victim’s chainsaw and had the victim’s cassette player inside his shirt, documents state.

The suspect repeatedly told the victim that he was there to work on the yard after being told to leave, documents filed by the prosecution state.

The suspect eventually fled after the victim got upset.

He was located by officers walking on East Santa Barbara Road. As officers approached, the suspect became angry after being told multiple times to remove his hands from inside his pocket, documents state.

The suspect then got into a fighting stance and allegedly tried to punch the cop but missed.

Officers found the stolen cassette tapes, documents state.