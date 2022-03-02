A man who was accused of molesting a young girl known to him was denied his request to have his case dismissed with prejudice.

Joey Quintanilla Aquiningoc, 55, who faces charges of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies, asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to toss the indictment handed down against him. He argued that the citation given to him during his arrest did not have an appearance date.

Prosecutors opposed the request stating the defendant was held in custody following his arrest until his initial appearance in court.

Judge Dana Gutierrez took the matter under advisement following a hearing held last November and issued her decision on Monday denying Aquiningoc’s request.

Complaint

In November 2019, an 8-year-old girl allegedly told police that the suspect molested her around Halloween that same year.

The child asked the suspect for candy when the suspect allegedly said, “let me see your (body) today.”

The suspect then molested the victim, court documents state.